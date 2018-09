10News Beau Zimmer is always looking at Tampa Bay-area kitchens. Below are restaurants that got his 'Perfect 10,' for perfect inspection reports.

[ALSO SEE: Which restaurants had violations?]

View Perfect 10: Restaurants with clean inspections in a full screen map

The information in this map is from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation

Division of Hotels and Restaurants. If you suspect there are any inaccuracies, please contact us at webdept@wtsp.com.

© 2018 WTSP