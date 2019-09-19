TAMPA, Fla. — KFC is usually known for its “finger-lickin' good” fried chicken. But, a recent health inspection at the Tampa Kentucky Fried Chicken on Fowler Avenue near USF wasn’t so good. It left some customers wanting to return their food after learning about the previous violations.

“We always come for the 'Five Dollar Fill Up,” said Brenda and her friend Valerie who often visit this location for lunch.

The two are worried now that they may have gotten than they bargained for after a series of insect issues showed up on the restaurant’s latest inspection.

The Fowler KFC was temporarily shut down just last week with seven violations.

Among the issues were small flying insects swarming around the kitchen, what appeared to be ants near the three-compartment sink and live roaches under the boxes of soda. The roaches were crawling around the aluminum pans and through a box containing plastic lids.

“I have a habit of always going in and looking in my straws,” Brenda said. “Then for you to tell me this?"

After viewing the report Brenda and Valerie had one big question:

Did they clean it?

10News stopped in Wednesday to find out.

We were greeted by a manager at the front counter who informed us it was a corporate policy not to make any statements to the media.

This KFC location is run by KBP foods. And, while the company does not allow cameras in the kitchen, they did speak with us over the phone and said their locations undergo monthly pest control. During the August visit, they said their pest control company found no problems.

After the health inspector discovered problems in September the pest control company was called back out for a full treatment before the restaurant was cleared to reopen the following day.

Customers said while they’re not happy with the last inspection, they are hopeful the KFC location will do better in the future.

“Clean it up,” Valerie said. “You can stay open, but be clean.”

Here is the company's full statement:

“Thank you for taking time to speak this afternoon. As I relayed on the phone, the health and safety of our guests is a top priority at KFC. In this instance, the pest control company had been to the restaurant in August as part of the regularly-scheduled monthly service and reported no activity. After the health inspection on Sept. 11, the pest control company was immediately called out to complete a full treatment. This resulted in the health department giving approval to re-open on Sept. 12, upon a full reinspection. We strive to provide the very best possible service and the highest-quality food for our guests. This is something we take very seriously, and going forward the restaurant will continue to be diligent in monthly pest control services and will take additional measures more regularly if needed.”

