ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Locale Market was set to open back up Friday after health inspectors ordered an emergency closure on Valentine's Day.

The closure came after a few serious health code violations.

An inspector reported finding numerous live flies landing on the food and dangerous temperature violations.

The establishment located in downtown St. Pete's Sundial was cleared by the state to reopen just before dinner Friday.

For more Restaurant Red Alert stories, click here.

What others are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.