ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Locale Market was set to open back up Friday after health inspectors ordered an emergency closure on Valentine's Day.
The closure came after a few serious health code violations.
An inspector reported finding numerous live flies landing on the food and dangerous temperature violations.
The establishment located in downtown St. Pete's Sundial was cleared by the state to reopen just before dinner Friday.
