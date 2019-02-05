Frank Krogh said he figured something was wrong after finding the front door of his favorite Tex-Mex restaurant locked up during lunchtime.

“I knew immediately what it was. It was the health department,” Krogh said. “My concern was they were closed for several days and I couldn’t come in. I kept calling and no one was answering the phone.”

Turns out Los Mariachis was temporarily shut down by health inspectors after racking up 32 violations on their April 23 inspection.

According to the report, the inspector found live roaches inside the oven next to the flat top grill, even in the soap dispenser used by employees to wash their hands. The inspector also wrote up 13 rodent droppings in the dry storage area and under a slicer.

“Disgusting,” said a customer name Becki was who showing up to pick up a to-go order.

10News stopped in to speak with management about all the violations, but an employee who identified themselves as the person in charge said they didn’t want to talk about the violations.

“Everything was taken care of,” said the employee who didn’t provide their name. “We’re open, and we passed,” the employee said.

Los Mariachis was cleared to reopen three days later, but even this week, the restaurant staff didn’t want our camera anywhere near the kitchen.

Customers said the restaurant’s lack of transparency made them nervous about eating here.

“That would be a major concern,” said Becki. “I would think if they weren’t worried about the problem they’d say come on in.”

Health inspectors also reported finding a black or green mold-like substance around the soda dispensing nozzles.

You can take a look at Los Mariachis full inspection report here.

