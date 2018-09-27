10News' Beau Zimmer wants to make sure you don't get sick while eating out in Tampa Bay! His Restaurant Red Alerts take you into kitchens across the area, exposing problems that could affect your health! But you can check violations, too. We've made it easy. Below is a map, showing restaurants with the most violations and most critical violations from 9/17 to 9/21. If you're viewing on our news app, tap here to see the map.

View Restaurant report, September 27 in a full screen map

The information in this map is from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation

Division of Hotels and Restaurants. If you suspect there are any inaccuracies, please contact us at webdept@wtsp.com.

