SARASOTA, Fla. — Steak 'n Shake is popular for its freshly made milkshakes. But last week the milkshake-making station is where a state health inspector found some of the worst problems.

On May 3, the Florida Division of Hotels and Restaurants shut down Steak 'n Shake No. 331 on Cattleman Road in Sarasota after the inspector documented 28 violations.

The violations included a dirty milkshake maker encrusted with food debris with a mold-like residue on the milk-dispensing nozzle.

The inspector reported finding a filthy microwave encrusted with food debris and employees were written up for not properly washing their hands.

The most serious problems also included temperature violations on the cream cheese, dairy creamer, eggs and sausage.

The state also reports finding live roaches on the cook line floor, in the dish area, and near the wait station.

“It’s a big concern,” said Steak 'n Shake customer Cameron Adcock. "You don’t want to end up getting sick or having food poisoning over one of these issues.”

10News reached out to the Steak 'n Shake district manager, but so far we have not heard back.

The restaurant was cleared to reopen the following day with zero remaining violations. The establishment has a history of similar violations with a string of inspections where the restaurant failed to meet state standards in January, March, April, May, June and July 2016.

Records show other Steak 'n Shake locations around the Tampa Bay area have also had problems in their milkshake stations, with previous violations for sour milk dripping into the milkshake toppings and generally unclean conditions.

