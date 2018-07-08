ST. PETERSBURG, Florida— For the second time in two months, a Big Apple Buffet location was shut down by state health inspectors due to serious health code violations.

Last month, we reported on the temporary closure of Big Apple Buffet #2.

Now, health inspectors have also shut down the Big Apple Buffet’s original location on 58th Street in St. Petersburg.

The location was ordered to temporality close on July 27th with 27 violations, including raw chicken found between 45°-60°, a garbage dumpster filled with flies and maggots, and a fly strip discovered hanging directly above the ice cream cooler.

The inspector also documented 178 rodent droppings along the restaurant’s cook line, under the buffet and salad bar, around a hibachi table, and even smashed on the bottom side of woks.

You can view Big Apple Buffet’s full inspection history here.

Two other big name restaurants shut down last week include:

Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, 2290 Gulf to Bay Blvd, Clearwater

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 3780 E Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota

