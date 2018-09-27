SARASOTA, Fla. -- 10News investigates restaurants weekly with serious health code violations on their latest inspections.

This week, we’re visiting “The Serving Spoon,” located at 1825 South Osprey Ave. in Sarasota. State health inspection records show the restaurant was shut down on Sept. 20 with 37 violations, including temperature violations, roaches and rodent droppings throughout the kitchen.

10News just stopped in to speak with the restaurant’s management. The owner’s son told us he and restaurant staff were up overnight working to clean up the kitchen and get problems repaired.

10News will have a full report along with reaction from customers coming up at 6 p.m. on 10News This Evening.

Here is a preview of just some of the violations from the inspection report published by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation:

The Serving Spoon

Sept. 20 inspection

EMERGENCY CLOSURE

37 violations

- Ice scoop stored on top of dirty ice machine

- Black/green mold-like substance inside ice machine

- Slicer blade soiled with old food

- No soap or paper towels inside employee restroom

- Employee touching food with bare hands

- Touching dirty dishes, then clean dishes without washing hands

- Temperature violations:

o ham, chicken, sausage, hash browns, shredded cheese, cooked ground beef, raw salmon, tuna salad

- Small flying insects on produce next to juicing machine

- Live roaches

o crawling up wall in dishwashing area

o near microwave under steam table

o roach excrement on cookline

- 100+ rodent droppings throughout kitchen

o under cooking equipment in food prep room

o rodent chew marks on sticky trap

SOURCE: FL Department of Business and Professional Regulation

State records show the restaurant was shut down previously due to health code violations in March 2016. You can view The Serving Spoon’s entire inspection history, here.

