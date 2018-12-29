LAKELAND, Fla. — The restaurant where a 17-year-old behind the wheel of a stolen car was shot and killed by police will begin closing earlier this weekend.

A manager for Salem’s Gyros & More on East Memorial Blvd says the restaurant will begin closing at 2 a.m. instead of 4 a.m.

The establishment is also hiring off-duty Lakeland police officers to work security at night.

RELATED: Teen in stolen Camaro dies after officer-involved shooting

Lakeland’s police chief says his agency plans to release a video on social media with his full explanation of what happened and why he says his officers were forced into opening fire.

Earlier Friday, local clergy held a news conference asking the public to remain calm and wait for the investigation to be completed.

On Thursday, police released a video showing the incident which took place in the early morning hours following Christmas.

Police say the video shows 17-year-old Michael Taylor step on the gas as officers approach the car they believed was stolen. Officers eventually opened fire, killing Taylor.

The teen’s mom says she plans to respond to the chief’s explanation once it's posted.

Protesters gathered outside the restaurant where the shooting happened Thursday and then again on Friday night.

A candlelight vigil remembering the teen is planned this weekend in Winter Haven.

