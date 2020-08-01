TAMPA, Fla. — Iran delivered on the promise it has been making since Friday by firing missiles from the country at two Iraqi military bases that house U.S. troops.

“For them to do this is pretty unusual,” Retired Army Special Forces Colonel Stu Bradin told 10News.

Bradin has served all over the world, including Afghanistan. He is surprised by tonight’s attacks, saying Iran’s choice of bases is significant.

“I’m just surprised of all the bases those are two of least populated U.S. bases there are,” he said.

Bradin says what the U.S. does next depends on whether any Americans were killed.

“I’m hoping that there’s no casualties because that gives the president more options to do the de-escalation option and say, ‘If you didn't kill anyone then I'm not gonna do anything,'" Bradin said.

But he says if any Americans die, the president’s response will be very different.

“If there’s dead then he’s gonna unleash on them,” he said.

