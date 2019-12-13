ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A retired law enforcement officer, whose disappearance sparked a Silver Alert, has been found safe in the Tampa Bay area.

Retired Deputy Lakeland Police Chief Clarence Grier, 82, had been missing since Wednesday. He worked for the agency for more than 34 years.

His family said he suffers from dementia and Alzheimer's.

On Friday, authorities found him at a Wawa in St. Petersburg. They say he is safe and sound. Police say his family has been notified.

