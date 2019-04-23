With heavy hearts, Tampa police have announced the passing of one of their retired K-9 officers.

K-9 Deebo retired with his handler in 2017. On Tuesday, the Tampa Police Department announced the dog's death on Facebook.

Deebo was a regular presence at Raymond James Stadium, where he worked to keep the Tampa community safe.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.