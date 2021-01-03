Reward offered for information in Tampa man's unsolved murder

Witnesses at the time said they saw two men running away from the apartment complex around the time of the murder.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County detectives are asking the public for help in solving a Tampa man's murder in 2019.

And, Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the person responsible for his death.

According to a release, Kivontae Love was found shot in the parking lot of Bella Mar Apartments on Spicer Place in Tampa on Nov. 22, 2019. He later died from his injuries, authorities said.

Crime Stoppers says witnesses at the time said they saw two unknown Black men running from the apartment complex immediately following the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooter or shooters and wishes to be eligible for a cash award should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477. You can also report anonymously online on the Crime Stoppers website or using the P3 Tips app.

Crime Stoppers says it needs to be contacted first with information in order to be eligible for the reward.