King Soopers employee killed in shooting remembered for independent spirit

Rikki Olds, 25, was one of the 10 people killed in a mass shooting at a Boulder supermarket.

BOULDER, Colo. — Rikki Olds’ uncle remembers her as the type of person who would change her hair color once a week, from pink to green to red depending on how she felt at the time.

“She’s just loving, caring, hardworking, independent, self-driven, what she wanted to do, she was going to do no matter what,” Bob Olds said. “She was going to do it her way, right, wrong or indifferent, she was going to live life her way, and that’s pretty special in today’s day and age.”

Rikki Olds’ life was cut short at 25. She was one of the 10 people killed when a gunman opened fire at the Boulder King Soopers where she worked as a front-end manager.

Family members are holding a briefing at 10:30 a.m. to discuss details about Rikki's life. They said they're determined to make sure that she's not remembered by her last moments, but instead by the impact she made each day.

A media liaison for Rikki Olds' family said she was born in Lafayette and graduated in 2013 from Centaurus High School. She went on to attend classes at Front Range Community College in pursuit of a career in nursing, but eventually changed career paths and was hired by King Soopers in early 2016. There, she moved up the ranks of the grocery store chain over the course of her five years with the company.

“[She was] dynamite, very energetic and an outgoing young woman,” said Jeff Hooker, a pick-up clerk who knew Rikki Olds. “She was a manager – a good one too.”

Bob Olds said he didn’t get a call telling him his niece had been killed until 13 hours after the shooting.

“It’s heart-wrenching and it’s agonizing and I don’t know what else to say about it,” he said. “It was miserable and it’s still miserable knowing that she’s gone.”

Bob Olds said his biggest regrets are the things that his niece will now never get to do.

“She hadn’t got to live life, 25 is young,” he said. “She didn’t get to experience motherhood, marriage, any of those things. I mean, it was taken from her, and I keep going back to ‘why?’”

The why may never be answered, but Bob Olds said his family will continue on with the resiliency that Rikki had come to personify.

“Like my dad instilled in me, like my dad instilled in her, we go forward,” he said. “As difficult as it is, go forward. Are we gonna grieve, is there going to be a part of us missing? Of course there is, there always will be, but do you give into that?

“Do you let him win? No, you truck forward, you keep pressing, you try to honor as best as you can.”

In a statement sent to the media, Olds' family called her "truly one of a kind."

"She didn't follow trends -- she made them," it read.

Read the full statement from Bob Olds below:

"On behalf of the Olds family, we want to thank the community and Rikki’s friends and co-workers for the outpouring of support for our family. Today we are mourning the loss of our granddaughter, daughter, sister, niece, cousin, friend and colleague. Rikki Olds was truly one of a kind. She didn’t follow trends—she made them.



"From the outside, you might notice her colorful hair, her bubbly personality, her laughter and a smile that lit up the room. For those of you lucky enough to call her a friend, you knew she was a type of person who would always be there for you. She’d embrace you and give you confidence to be the person you want to be. She was a giver to others, and she gave herself to her career. She aspired to work up the ranks of King Soopers, and she strived to be the best manager she could be to her work family. In fact sometimes that even caused her guilt because she had to correct employees she considered friends and family. Whatever Rikki set her mind to do, she would do it. She had the tenacity and big dreams to make a great life for herself and to help others along the way.

"No one can replace Rikki and the happiness she brought to our lives. Our family is suffering a great loss, and we will get through this together one day at a time. On behalf of our family, thank you for honoring Rikki’s legacy and the light she was in this world. Our hearts go out to the other victims’ families who are going through the same grief we are. We especially want to recognize Officer Eric Talley, who sacrificed his life and is a hero in our hearts. May we never forget their lives and the impact they made. Thank you."