What you should know about rip currents before heading to the beach

Rip currents claim the lives of more people in Florida every year than hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and lightning combined.

TAMPA, Fla — With parts of the Tampa Bay area hitting record-breaking heat this October, you might find yourself heading to one of the area's beaches

While you are out enjoying the sun and the sand, there are some safety measures about rip currents you should be aware of.

What are rip currents?

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water.

Rip currents happen along the East, Gulf, and West coasts of the U.S., as well as along the shores of the Great Lakes, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Rip currents can move as fast as eight feet per second, which NOAA says is faster than an Olympic swimmer.

What do you do if you're caught in a rip current?

Here are a few tips from the National Weather Service on what to do if you are caught in a rip current:

Yell for help.

Remain calm

Do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help.

help.

help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to

Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly.

swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly.

How dangerous is a rip current?

NOAA says lifeguards rescue tens of thousands of people each year from rip currents in the U.S. It also says rip currents kill about 100 people annually.,

This year, the NWS says 52 people have been killed by rip currents, with 10 of them being right here in Florida.

You can always check the rip current forecast here before you head out.

