RIVERVIEW, Fla — Significant amounts – that’s how the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office describes the drugs seized by deputies who executed a search warrant on several rooms at the Clarion Inn on East Adamo Drive in Tampa.
Detectives say an investigation of 28-year-old Cody Graves led them to his supplier, 46-year-old Beau Strawder.
Here’s what was seized, according to a news release:
- Methamphetamine – 110 grams
- Heroin – 55 grams
- Cocaine – 168 grams
- Xanax – 11 grams
- Cannabis – 19 grams
- More than $30,000 in cash
- .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol
Strawder was arrested at the hotel, according to deputies, and Graves was arrested at his home in Riverview.
Deputies say their investigation led to seven other drug-related arrests.
Ashley Purvis, 30
Eric Paul, 29
Philip Mathis, 25
Shawn Storer, 30
Eric Williams, 36
Dawna Gantvoort, 45
Renee Delgado-Razo, 29
Related:
What other people are reading right now:
- 250 Victoria's Secret stores, 50 Bath & Body Works stores to close
- NOAA predicts busy season with 3 - 6 major hurricanes
- Questions continue to swirl around the accuracy of the state’s COVID-19 dashboard
- LEGOLAND wants to open June 1, if plan gets final approval
- More than 1,700 coronavirus tests damaged on way to lab, Florida says
- Hospital that's been closed for almost a year get $121K in COVID-19 relief money
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter