Sheriff: Drugs, guns and more than $30K seized in Riverview hotel raid

A total of 7 people were arrested.
Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

RIVERVIEW, Fla — Significant amounts – that’s how the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office describes the drugs seized by deputies who executed a search warrant on several rooms at the Clarion Inn on East Adamo Drive in Tampa.

Detectives say an investigation of 28-year-old Cody Graves led them to his supplier, 46-year-old Beau Strawder.

Here’s what was seized, according to a news release:

  • Methamphetamine – 110 grams
  • Heroin – 55 grams
  • Cocaine – 168 grams
  • Xanax – 11 grams
  • Cannabis – 19 grams
  • More than $30,000 in cash
  • .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol

Strawder was arrested at the hotel, according to deputies, and Graves was arrested at his home in Riverview.

Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Beau Strawder, 46 | Cody Graves, 28

Deputies say their investigation led to seven other drug-related arrests.

Ashley Purvis, 30

Eric Paul, 29

Philip Mathis, 25

Shawn Storer, 30

Eric Williams, 36

Dawna Gantvoort, 45

Renee Delgado-Razo, 29

