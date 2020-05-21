A total of 7 people were arrested.

RIVERVIEW, Fla — Significant amounts – that’s how the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office describes the drugs seized by deputies who executed a search warrant on several rooms at the Clarion Inn on East Adamo Drive in Tampa.

Detectives say an investigation of 28-year-old Cody Graves led them to his supplier, 46-year-old Beau Strawder.

Here’s what was seized, according to a news release:

Methamphetamine – 110 grams

Heroin – 55 grams

Cocaine – 168 grams

Xanax – 11 grams

Cannabis – 19 grams

More than $30,000 in cash

.380 caliber semi-automatic pistol

Strawder was arrested at the hotel, according to deputies, and Graves was arrested at his home in Riverview.

Deputies say their investigation led to seven other drug-related arrests.

Ashley Purvis, 30

Eric Paul, 29

Philip Mathis, 25

Shawn Storer, 30

Eric Williams, 36

Dawna Gantvoort, 45

Renee Delgado-Razo, 29

