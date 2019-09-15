Sunday marks the three-year anniversary of a crash that killed a 9-year-old Riverview boy.

Logan Scherer died when another driver, who investigators claim was texting and driving, plowed into the back of his family's SUV. According to court records, the driver -- Gregory Michael Andriotis -- will face trial in January. He is charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving with serious bodily injury.

In the years since the deadly crash, the Scherer family has advocated for hands-free driving legislation and partnered with educators in Hillsborough County to teach students about distracted driving dangers.

The family has also launched a nonprofit called the "Living for Logan Foundation," which works to prevent distracted driving.

“Our entire family should have died in that crash," Brooke Scherer said in a statement emailed to 10News. "We started to realize the purpose of our survival is to do something with it."

The family has since moved to Indiana.

Logan's parents recently welcomed their third child into the world. Baby Mila weighed 9 pounds and 9 ounces at birth -- the exact same weight as Logan was when born.

