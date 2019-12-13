RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Take a good look at the ring above. We need your help tracking down whoever it belongs to.

A woman found it outside the Sonic Drive-In on Boyette Road in Riverview. That was two weeks ago.

She says there is an inscription on the inside of the ring and birth stones on the outside. The woman who found it has posted this photo in several neighborhood Facebook groups, hoping to find its owner.

If you recognize this ring, let us know, so we can get you guys in contact. Just email tips@wtsp.com.

