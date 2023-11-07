Man wanted after road rage shooting

The woman he shot suffered a "serious, but non-life-threatening" injury.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man is wanted after police say he shot at a woman during a case of road rage in St. Petersburg.

First, police say they have to identify him and are hoping the public can help.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 5. Police said the driver of a white minivan was driving north on Dr. Martin Luther King Street North when they had to swerve to avoid hitting a red Mazda CX3 crossing at the MLK and 116th Avenue intersection.

After that, police said the minivan's driver made a U-turn in order to follow the Mazda. The pursuit continued along 116th Avenue. When the two cars reached the area of 116th Avenue and 4th Street N, the minivan driver shot at the Mazda driver.

The Mazda driver, a woman, was hit and suffered a "serious, but non-life-threatening" injury. No one else was hurt in the shooting, police said.

Police said the minivan driver was described as an Asian man around the age of 30-40 and has some grey in his hair.