TAMPA, Fla. - High school senior Joanna Sanders said she's wanted to get into robotics since she was a young child.

“I’ve always seen innovation, stuff like shuttle launches, robots in healthcare and other disciplines, and I’ve always seen that I thought, hey I could build that," Sanders said.

Sanders is a Lead Engineer on the 5276 Edgar Allan Ohms robotics team based out of the Land O'Lakes Public Library. The Ohms are a First Robotics Competition Team.

This weekend, the Ohms are headed to the 6th annual Roboticon at the University of South Florida, Yuengling Center.

This science and tech showcase features robotics competitions for grades K-12. More than 50 teams are competing in this year’s competition, which is designed to “increase public awareness of and engagement in the power of hands-on, mentor-driven youth engineering and robotics programs.”

Roboticon is free to attend but they ask that you request free tickets online. It runs from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Sunday.

