People outside or driving into work Thursday morning throughout Tampa Bay may have seen a bright streak of light in the sky.

The exhaust from the United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket could be seen after it launched.

The rocket launched at about 6:13 a.m. Thursday from Cape Canaveral. The rocket carried a communications satellite for the U.S. Air Force.

Several people posted photos and video to social media as the rocket traveled through the sky.

Watch the launch: Click or tap here

