DeSantis to hold news conference in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Tampa Monday to visit a community college.

According to the governor's office, DeSantis will be at the Hillsborough Community College Ybor. He is expected to speak around 10 a.m.

He will be joined by Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. and Senate President Wilton Simpson.

Details about DeSantis' visit have not been provided yet.

In April, Manny Diaz Jr. was confirmed as the next education commissioner, stepping into the role when now-former commissioner Richard Corcoran stepped down.

Diaz made history with his appointment as the first Hispanic education commissioner. When Diaz was appointed, the governor's office pointed to Diaz's experience as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and school administrator.