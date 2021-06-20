Closing arguments in Ronnie Oneal III's double murder trial set for Monday

Following closing arguments, the jury will deliberate.

TAMPA, Fla — Editor's note: Video above is previous coverage of the trial.

After a week of detailed, often graphic testimony, closing arguments in the Ronnie Oneal III capital murder trial are set for Monday.

Oneal, who represented himself during the trial, is accused of killing his girlfriend and 9-year-old daughter. He is also accused of trying to kill his son.

From opening statements to when both sides rested their case, the trial was intense.

During opening statements, the prosecution told the jury Oneal's girlfriend Kenyatta Barron was hunted down by Oneal as she hid in a closet and made a last-ditch effort to save herself by calling 911.

Other arguments presented by the state included the claim that Barron identified Oneal as her killer, that the murders were a "carnage" and that Oneal's daughter was unable to fight or call for help due to being non-verbal.

During the trial, there were some high-profile moments inside the courtroom. On Wednesday, Oneal cross-examined the 11-year-old son he’s accused of stabbing and lighting on fire. Redacted video of that testimony can be viewed below. On Thursday, Oneal publicly thanked the detective who adopted his son.

Following closing arguments, the case will be handed off to the jury for deliberation. If Oneal is convicted, he faces the death penalty.

The 32-year-old was first arrested in March 2018 and proceeded to plead not guilty to the following charges: two charges of first-degree premeditated murder, a first-degree arson charge, a charge for resisting an officer without violence and two charges of aggravated child abuse.

He also faces an attempted murder charge after allegedly nearly killing his son the same night.

In May 2018, the State Attorney's Office said it would seek the death penalty. Five months after that, Oneal was found not competent to stand trial.

That is until May 2019 when the Department of Children and Families sent a letter to the judge saying, "the treatment staff are of the opinion that this resident is competent to proceed and no longer meets criteria for continued involuntary commitment."