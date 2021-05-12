Rough Riders to host Hometown Heroes parade

The parade will honor local heroes including first responders, teachers, healthcare and frontline workers, and members of our armed forces.

TAMPA, Fla. — After a year of postponed parades, Krewes are back and ready to celebrate.

The Rough Riders are hosting the Hometown Heroes and Celebration of Armed Forces Parade at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 29.

The parade will honor local heroes including first responders, teachers, healthcare and frontline workers, and members of our armed forces for all the sacrifices they have made during this difficult year.

And if you're a local hero, you have a chance to participate in a big way.

Krewes are looking for hometown heroes to appear on a parade float free of any guest fees that participants usually pay.

Dozens of spots are still available. If you know a hometown hero who deserves to be honored, you can contact Rick Ceglio at rceggie@msn.com or 813-244-7263.

The Rough Riders ask that walkers wear masks along the parade route. However, they will be optional in the parade staging areas.

Krewes are best known for hosting the annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest, which has been a Tampa tradition since 1904. Event organizers are setting their sites on Jan. 2022 after the 2021 fest was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.