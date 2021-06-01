Legendary Tampa Bay area meteorologist Roy Leep dies

He pioneered the use of radar in television broadcasting in Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay broadcasting legend Roy Leep died Tuesday morning at 88, his former colleagues at WTVT confirmed.

The Air Force veteran helped install the first TV station radar in Florida at Fox 13, where he worked for decades. He was hired there in 1957 when the station had only been around for two years.

When he retired in 1997, the station's weather center was named in his honor.

As WTVT recalled in an online tribute to Leep, his cairn terrier Scud was his canine sidekick – frequently appearing in segments and calendars.

Leep had reportedly undergone recent surgeries. He passed away at AdventHealth Tampa, WTVT reported.

10 Tampa Bay extends our sincere condolences to the Fox 13 family.