A Ruskin man is wanted after investigators say he tried to kidnap his ex-girlfriend Tuesday morning in Hillsborough County.

Deputies say the victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a pickup truck parked around 6:38 a.m. at a gas station near State Road 674 and 4th Street in Wimauma while her friend was buying something inside the convenience store.

Investigators say her ex-boyfriend Freddie Lopez Jr., 31, showed up, climbed into the pickup truck and grabbed her around the neck -- trying to keep her inside the vehicle.

As Lopez tried to drive off, the victim managed to escape his grip, and her friend pulled her out the door of the truck, law enforcement said.

Deputies say Lopez continued to drive the stolen truck a mile west on State Road 674, where the vehicle was later found. Lopez, however, was nowhere to be seen.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. He faces charges of kidnapping, grand theft of a motor vehicle and battery (domestic violence). More charges could follow, according to deputies.

Lopez is described as 5-foot-5 and 220 pounds.

Anyone who sees him should not approach. Instead, call 911.

If you have any information that could help detectives find him, you are urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. You can also make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-873-8477 or clicking here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP