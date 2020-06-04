TAMPA, Fla. — Medical professionals are not only putting their own lives at risk when they go into work, but they can also risk exposing family members when they come home.

For some, the risk is too high, forcing families to make tough decisions about separating. But in these tough times, there is also so much hope.

What started as a couple of people offering to loan their RVs to medical professionals has turned into "RVs for MDs," a Facebook group matching RV owners with medical professionals in need.

It started with just two people: one person with an RV and one person with a need: a medical professional with immune-compromised family members.

But, it has grown tremendously in just about five days.

“I think we have about 3,500 requests and donors combined. We are getting about 500 to 750 a day and it is growing exponentially," said Jeff Slade the Florida leader for RVs for MDs.

Slade has helped to match Floridians with RVs to people like Diane Pederson.

“It’s just such a blessing because with my medical conditions, that we know we can be safe and we can get through this," Pederson said.

Pederson's husband Eric is a nurse at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Pederson is immunocompromised, has a pacemaker and damage to her lungs.

“My lungs have scar tissue in them from blood clots that I had. And my chances wouldn’t be that great to survive this," Pederson said.

At first, the couple was trying to brainstorm makeshift solutions.

"He was going to possibly put a tent up in our backyard and stay on the patio, and it’s Florida, and it’s getting hot," she said. "And then the next idea was to close up our garage and let him stay out there.”

This all changed when a couple from Lakeland offered up their RV.

"It’s nice to have this RV. It means the world. It means the world to us right now," Pederson said. "This way he’s home and I can cook for him and decorate his RV with family pictures and things and make it homey for him. Because we really don’t know what the outcome of this could be."

Currently, RVs for MDs is running through Facebook, emails and spreadsheets. But in the next couple of days, they will have a website and app up and running.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Florida: 221 deaths reported with 12,350 cases

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter