Safe Children Coalition prepares for its 20th annual Thanksgiving meal distribution

The non-profit will provide up to 700 full Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

SARASOTA, Fla. — We're less than a week away from Thanksgiving and one Florida non-profit is preparing to serve up to 700 families.

Safe Children Coalition began the process of putting together Thanksgiving meals for families in need. This year, they are prepared to provide up to 700 full Thanksgiving meals through a drive-thru event at their main office in Sarasota.

The non-profit organization is a "community-based care provider of education, prevention, diversion and child welfare services including adoption and foster care," according to its website.

This is Safe Children Coalition's 20th year handing out Thanksgiving meals. It originated as a community service project and how since become a yearly tradition, Safe Children Coalition said in a press release. During that timespan, 4,700 Thanksgiving meals have been provided for families in need.

Meals provided by Publix include a large turkey, vegetables, sides and a pie that can feed a family of up to eight. According to the release, Publix offers the food at a discount to support Safe Children Coalition's efforts to give back to the community.

Eligible recipients of the Thanksgiving meals were required to pre-register for this giveaway.