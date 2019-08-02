ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Friday marked the official kickoff day for next month’s Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The races roar into town the first week of March.

This is the 15th year the Grand Prix will weave its way through the streets of downtown St. Pete.

Mayor Rick Kriseman is welcoming drivers and race organizers. The stands are now going up and work crews will start blocking off roads soon for the race course.

When the race does come to town, we asked if there would be any changes to the track this year, following a wreck in China this past November. A young racer’s Formula 3 car soared over the barriers and fences, injuring the driver and a race photographer.

The wreck may have changed the way people feel about being so close to the action.

Kim Green, who operates the St. Petersburg race, says the association which regulates Grand Prix racing has not informed them of any changes stemming from November’s accident.

“They come to our venues,” said Green, “All of our race venues - every year.”

Green says they would follow any recommendations made by the International Motorsport Federation.

“We have licenses with the FIA for our events. Based on the race track’s build. Based on their guidance,” he said.

When the wreck happened in China, a source familiar with the St. Petersburg race suggested if there was an area of concern, it would be along the waterfront straightaway near the Dali Museum. That’s where the cars gain speed leading into Turn No. 10.

The race car that flew into the crowd in November was traveling at an estimated 171 mph. Racers in the Grand Prix of Saint Pete reach speeds approaching 150 mph in similar spots along the track.

As they turn left toward the bay, there’s a set of bleachers just a few feet beyond the wall at Turn 10, filled with race observers and VIPs.

“Last year went very smoothly, and the year before that, so I don’t think that anything should change from that,” said driver Kyle Kirkwood.

Kirkwood says from his perspective the course is safe. He tries not to think about the crowd when he’s behind the wheel, although he knows they’re close.

He also believes a wreck like the one in November is highly unlikely to happen again. And moving the crowd from one place to another still presents risks.

“Even if they move that, there’s still a chance that it could happen at that place too,” said Kirkwood.

Jay Baruday gets as close to the action as anyone. He’s an official race photographer.

“Last year on Turn 1, there was an accident right in front of me and it was pretty much heading towards me,” said Baruday. “The rubber hits you in the face. You’ve got to be careful. If you’re not careful, something could poke your eye out.”

Baruday says if there were safety concerns, race organizers would not hesitate to make changes. And they have, he says, when it comes to his job.

“Some places we used to take photos and we can’t do that anymore,” said Baruday, “Because it’s an impact zone .. and you have to stay away from them.”

Kriseman says any race comes with risk, but he also has confidence in those behind the St. Pete Grand Prix.

“You know, safety is the No. 1 thing they’re concerned about,” said Kriseman. “They do everything they can to make sure that they limit any exposure to the drivers and the fans and that’s all I can ask for.”

