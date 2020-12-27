17-year-old youngest person to graduate from UH in 2020, already prepping for master's program

Salenah Cartier, who now has a B.A. in Psychology and an entrepreneurship certification, will begin working on her master's degree next month!

HOUSTON — A local 17-year-old has made all of Houston proud after graduating with not just one, but two college degrees.

Salenah Cartier is the youngest person to graduate from the University of Houston this year.

A member of the Class of 2020, the ambitious teen has earned a B.A. in Psychology and a certificate in Corporate Entrepreneurship from the C.T. Bauer College of Business.

Mayor Sylvester Turner congratulated Cartier on her accomplishment, tweeting that her "future is bright and I wish her the best."

Today, I had the honor to meet with this year’s youngest graduate from @UHouston Main Campus.



17 year old Salenah Cartier will graduate with two degrees and has been accepted into the College of Education’s Masters Program.



Salenah's future is bright and I wish her the best.

She already has her sights set on a master's degree.

UH said Cartier has already enrolled in a master's program at the UH College of Education, where she'll begin studying in the curriculum and instruction program next month.

Cartier earned her high school diploma from a homeschool program while taking dual credit courses at Lone Star College-Kingwood at only age 14, according to UH officials.

She then went on to earn associate of science degree before transferring to UH. Cartier was only 16 at the time.

Cartier is one of four children raised in a single-parent household, and according to the school, she paid for most of her education on her own. She did it through selling discarded textbooks on eBay that she found at thrift stores and resale websites, they said.

Her accomplishments are an inspiration to students everywhere.

Cartier hopes to one day become an educator and policy maker to help the less fortunate.