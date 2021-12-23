Good Samaritan helps two children escape Palm Harbor gas station fire

The children, an 11-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, were reportedly inside the car when the fire erupted.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A good Samaritan was able to save the two children of the woman who was killed during a fire at a Palm Harbor Shell gas station Wednesday, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

Once he saw the fire was uncontrollable, Jared Pierson used the fire extinguishers near the gas pumps to help move the kids away from the fire, FHP explains.

The two children, an 11-year-old boy, and a 14-year-old girl were reportedly inside the car when the fire erupted.

Troopers say the kids got out of the car and tried to save their mom.

The fire started when a 66-year-old woman reversed her 2006 Nissan sedan into a gas pump which caused it to overturn onto a female who was pumping gas, FHP reports.

The mother of the children was pinned between the gas pump and her 2018 Honda SUV before some of the exposed gasoline flared up into flames, according to FHP.

She reportedly died at the scene of the fire.