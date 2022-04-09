People near Blossom Hill Road are being asked to shelter in place. San Jose Fire Department said there haven't been any injuries.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — People in San Jose near Blossom Hill Road are being asked to keep their doors closed and shelter in place as a large building caught fire and was engulfed in flames.

ABC7 Bay Area reports the building is a Home Depot store. Aerial video shows it destroyed (video will play after commercial):

As of about 6 p.m. the San Jose Fire Department said on Twitter that crews from five fire stations were on the scene and no one was injured.

ABC7 Bay Area reports that smoke could be seen from Santa Clara.

Huge fire at Home Depot in South San Jose. You can see the smoke from miles away. pic.twitter.com/j9Tcg7z6YD — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 10, 2022

Drone video from San Jose Living shows thick black smoke rising from the building as firefighters spray the building:

Video from Tim Rodriguez shows people calmly watching in the parking lot as firefighters attempt to put out the fire:

San Jose police are providing traffic control.

See live traffic map from Waze:

