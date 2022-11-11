'Sanding Ovations' sculptors begin pound-up

According to the news release, the pound-up involved creating a block of hard, moist, compact sand.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Sculptors participating in Sanding Ovations begin the "pound-up" section of the competition this week.

According to the news release, the pound-up involved creating a block of hard, moist, compact sand. "Depending on the scale of the sculpture, timber formwork and compaction devices may be used," the release reads.

"Once the pound-up is finished the sculptor begins at the top of the compacted sand. The process mainly involves carving and removing excess sand to reveal the sculpture. The final stage involves detailing, adding textures or fine features."

Sanding Ovations is an event that brings sand to life. You can find the jaw-dropping sand sculptures at Treasure Island Beach for two full weekends from Nov. 17-20 with an encore weekend from Nov. 26-27.

This year's theme will be "Once Upon a Time" and will also feature "exquisite sand sculptures that will transform you into a land of storybook fantasies."

Event-goers can look forward to a masterful exhibition of sand sculpting talent by sponsor sculptures created by Treasure Island's own Meredith and Dan Doubleday.

Other sculptors will be contributing to the "Once Upon a Time" theme, including:

Sue McGrew

Deborah Barrett-Cutulle

Benoit Dutherage

Abe Waterman

Damon Meri

Melineige Beauregard

Fergus Mulvany

Dan and Meredith Doubleday

Bruce Phillips