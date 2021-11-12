Sandy Claws Beach 1-mile, 5K-run returns Dec. 11th

Participants who register by Nov. 17th are guaranteed the best price, plus a runner bah and long-sleeved shirt.

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — The 45th annual Sandy Claws Beach Run is back this holiday season.

Registration is now open for runners of all ages to run in either the 1-mile or 5K fun runs on Dec. 11th. Participants are also encouraged to grab their Santa hats and dress the part for the holiday-themed costume contest.

Unlike other years, this year's 1-mile run is designed to include gathering supplies along the way to create a delicious cup of hot cocoa during the racecourse. Who doesn't want a sweet cup of cocoa after a mile run?

The race is chip-timed and runners will receive a ribbon upon completion of the races. And after the races are done, runners and their families are invited to stick around for music, food and raffle prizes.

If you're thinking of signing up, don't wait too long. Runners who register by Nov. 17th are guaranteed the best price, organizers say. They'll also get a runner bag and a long-sleeved performance event T-shirt.

If you decide against registering online, in-person registration forms can be found at any county recreation center, library or government building in Sarasota County. Once your forms are filled out and completed, mail them to Twin Lakes Park, Building C, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota, FL 34241.

Early packet pick-up ahead of race day will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9th at the New Balance Sarasota store,1872 Stickney Point Road.

What's the price?

5K Adult: $30 by Nov. 17 - $35 | $35 by Dec.3

5K Youth: $20 by Nov. 17- $25 | $25 by Dec. 3

1 Mile: $20 by Nov. 17 - $25 | $25 by Dec. 3

Family (2 Adults, 2 Youth): $80 by Nov. 17

Special pricing for youth groups of 20+ runners. Call 941-861-PARK (7275) for details.

Race-day registration begins at 7 a.m. with the 1-mile hot cocoa run to begin at 8 a.m. and the 5K run to begin 20 minutes later at 8:20 a.m.

What do I wear to enter the costume contest?

Only your finest or wackiest, in some cases, costumes that represent the holiday season. If you're in costume, you've entered the contest and secret judges are watching you. Holiday-themed costume contest winners will be announced at 9:15 a.m.

The races take place at Siesta Beach at 948 Beach Road, Sarasota where the race begins and ends. More specifically, the race starts by the green lifeguard stand.