Police: Santa has left the North Pole and is headed to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Attention everyone! It's the night before Christmas, and Tampa police dispatchers say they've just heard from Santa; and he's on his way!
In just a few hours, St. Nick should be arriving in the Tampa Bay area. So, kids should be getting ready for bed!
Dispatchers say Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan has advised officers to be ready to give Santa some back-up so he can complete his mission of bringing joy and presents.
Officers are to required to check their supplies of milk and cookies for Santa and carrots for the reindeer, dispatchers said.
You can also track Santa Claus through NORAD's Santa Tracker here.
