SAPD: Two people killed in separate crashes caused by same wrong-way driver

SAN ANTONIO — Two people are dead after separate car crashes were caused by the same wrong-way driver, the San Antonio Department Police said.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday in the 11500 block of Southeast Loop 410.

Police said the wrong-way driver, who authorities said was intoxicated, was driving a silver 2014 Mazda with a passenger inside. The driver was moving westbound on the eastbound lanes.

To avoid being hit, one driver swerved out of the way of the wrong-way driver, and drove their vehicle underneath the trailer of an 18-wheeler, police said. That driver passed away at the scene. Their identity has not been reported.

A few minutes later, a wrong-way driver crashed head on into another driver, identified as 33-year-old Jay Simon Mejia, police said.

We reached out to Mejia's family, who showed KENS 5 these photos of him. He was a nurse and a veteran:

SAPD said the wrong-way driver and his passenger got out of the vehicle before it caught on fire. They were taken to University Hospital in unknown conditions. The driver was charged with Intoxication Manslaughter.