David Shapiro has won the Democratic U.S. House nomination in the race for Congressional District 16.

The district covers Sarasota and Bradenton, and its seat is currently held by Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan.

Civil attorney Shapiro has represented people in southwest Florida for nearly 30 years.

Three of his biggest priorities include protecting seniors, fighting for a higher minimum wage and advocating for better veterans services.

Shapiro openly opposes offshore oil drilling in Florida and supports legislation to protect DACA “Dreamers.”

To win the District 15 seat, he will have to beat incumbent Buchanan in the Nov. 6 general election.

