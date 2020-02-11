Sarasota deputies search for masked bank robber

Anyone with information is asked to call 941-861-4900.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man who robbed a bank Monday afternoon in Sarasota.

Deputies say it happened just before 1:30 p.m. at the TD Bank at 3450 Clark Road. Investigators say the masked man walked inside and demanded money but didn't show a weapon.

He is described as a Black or Hispanic man who is approximately 5-foot-7. He's said to be in his 30s or 40s.

The sheriff's office did not immediately release any photos.

Aviation and K-9 units from the sheriff's office were unable to find him. Now, detectives are asking anyone with information to call them at 941-861-4900.

