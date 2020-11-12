Sarasota man faces child pornography charges

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the case to contact police.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A man faces 10 counts of child pornography and may be charged with more as the investigation continues, Sarasota police detectives say.

Ted Sanchez, 19 of Sarasota, was arrested Dec. 6 and charged with 10 counts of child pornography.

Police say detectives were notified of the case through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) on Nov. 23. According to NCMEC, an account uploaded four suspected child pornography videos over the course of several months. That account was traced to a home on North Briggs Avenue in Sarasota, according to law enforcement.

Detectives say they linked the uploads to Sanchez, who was taken into custody.

He is currently being held in the Sarasota County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Detectives say the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Megan Buck at 941-263-6067. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS or submit a tip online here.

What other people are reading right now:

