SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County is looking at making some changes for bus riders, giving them more options. The Sarasota County Area Transit, or SCAT, could replace some bus routes with door-to-door service.

According to our news partners, WWSB, one area local leaders are looking at is the Venice hub. Riders south of that hub would be taken by a small bus or another vehicle straight to their home or destination – much like a ride-sharing service.

“I think this is a great opportunity for the county to become innovative and take some additional steps that could hopefully increase ridership and also make the service a little bit better for the customers – which are the taxpayers," Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler told WWSB.

The county commission is asking for a more concrete plan to make this work so they can discuss it in the future.

SCAT bus

RELATED: Nearly 500 HART bus drivers were physically or verbally attacked in the last 3 years

RELATED: Citrus Connection bus drivers can now carry non-lethal weapons

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter