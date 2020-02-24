SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla — It’s going to get smoky on Monday in parts of Sarasota County. Firefighters and the Department of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources will conduct a prescribed burn on the Carlton Reserve.
They’re expected to start around 11 a.m. if wind and other conditions are right.
So, if you see smoke nearby, that’s likely the cause.
Sarasota County
