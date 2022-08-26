$1 million grant will continue mission of Sarasota Dolphin Research Program

The grant from the Barancik Foundation will help the program to continue to understand how dolphins thrive in our shared ecosystem.

SARASOTA, Fla. — When you're out near the water, it's a positive sign to see dolphins enjoying the bay. Thanks to a one million dollar grant from the Barancik Foundation, the Sarasota Dolphin Research Program will be able to continue to better understand how they thrive in our shared ecosystem.

The program is the world's longest longitudinal study of dolphins in the wild. The researchers have been collecting data through the Chicago Zoological Society since 1970.

Dr. Randy Wells, director of the SDRP, says it's important that there are no gaps in that knowledge since dolphins are sentinels of the waterways.

“The bottlenose dolphins that live here are here year after year, month after month, generation after generation. They swim through the same waters where we swim, they breathe the same air we breathe. They catch and eat the same fish that we catch and eat. They're large mammals. Things that are going to happen to us will happen to them first because they do everything at a greater level and faster rate than what we do,” Dr. Randy Wells said.