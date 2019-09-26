SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota’s First Baptist Church hasn’t been the same since Hurricane Irma tore through the area in 2017.

The church’s steeple was damaged and eventually removed.

The structure had been part of the church for 60 years.

Now, the church is getting a new look and a fresh start. The church’s pastor, William Hild, rode up in the bucket as the new steeple was put in place.

"It looks incredible, the cross is going to be up there a long time," Hild said when he got back on the ground.

The church itself is more than 100 years old, and its congregation was very excited for the new look.

