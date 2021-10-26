Sarasota man arrested, accused of sexual battery on 7-year-old boy

Police say the boy's mother told them she had been in a sexual relationship with the man for about a year.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police arrested a man they say sexually battered a 7-year-old boy.

The boy's mother originally reported the incident on Saturday, Oct. 23 but gave more details on Sunday, Oct. 24, according to the department.

Officers say the woman told them she had been in a sexual relationship with Kerry Hill, 58, for about a year.

She said Hill came to her house on Saturday but left with her son while she stayed back because she wasn't feeling well, according to the report.

That's when, the woman told police, her son shared that Hill inappropriately touched him.

Following an investigation, police arrested Hill and charged him with capital sexual battery of a child less than 12 years old. He is currently being held at the Sarasota County Jail.