Sarasota Memorial opens 2nd milk depot for breast milk donation

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Local moms have another place to donate their breast milk to help premature babies in Sarasota.

Sarasota Memorial says it has opened a second Milk Depot at its new Sarasota Memorial Hospital - Venice Campus.

The hospital says its first donor at the new milk donation center had a personal tie to the cause because at the end of 2021 she gave birth to a premature baby.

Brittany Brighenti has donated more than 800 ounces of breast milk since her son Carter was born Dec. 23 at just 31 weeks, according to Sarasota Memorial.

“Now that the Venice Campus is open, it’s as easy as can be. You just start the donor process with some paperwork and screening ahead of time, and I drove up to drop-off without even having to go inside of the hospital,” Brighenti said in a statement.

The hospital says so far in 2022, more than 6,000 ounces of breast milk have been donated by local moms through Sarasota Memorial. Since the first depot opened in 2015, the hospital says more than 62,157 ounces have been donated.

Sarasota Memorial says SHM's Milk Depots were established in association with the Mothers’ Milk Bank of Florida, "which screens mothers using a voluntary process similar to blood donations, and is the only one of its kind in the state."