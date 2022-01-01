Sarasota Memorial welcomes first baby of 2022

Baby boy Beau was born just after 1:30 a.m. and is the Sarasota couple's second child.

Everyone, say hello to baby Beau!

He's the first baby born in 2022 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital's Sarasota Campus, according to the hospital.

Parents Lauren and Patrick welcomed baby boy Beau at 1:36 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022.

The hospital says this is the Sarasota couple's second child and Beau's older brother Camden "is looking forward to meeting him soon."

“I am feeling in shock. I was not expecting to be the first baby of the year at all, but we are over the moon and we are all doing well,” Lauren said in a statement.

Sarasota Memorial says Beau's delivery team included Dr. Jennifer Swanson and was assisted by CNM Holli Askren and labor and delivery nurses Shelby Tinyes and Melissa Tomaski.

The hospital says at total of 18 babies were born on Dec. 31, just missing out by a matter of hours on being the first baby of 2022.

The last baby born on New Year's Eve 2021 was delivered at 11:27 p.m.

That delivery capped the largest-ever year for Sarasota Memorial deliveries, according to the hospital.

The Sarasota campus delivered a record-breaking 4,275 babies, including 69 sets of twins and one set of triplets, the hospital said.

And baby Beau isn't the only baby born on New Year's Day in the Tampa Bay area.

AdventHealth Tampa says baby Jaquon was born at 1:49 a.m. New Year's Day.