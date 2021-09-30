Sarasota Memorial to allow some visitors, resume non-emergency surgeries

Starting Friday, Oct. 1, most inpatients can have up to two visitors at a time.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota Memorial Hospital is re-opening its doors to some visitors, citing a decline in COVID-19 cases in the community.

The hospital also resumed non-emergency surgeries this week.

Starting Friday, Oct. 1, most inpatients can have up to two visitors, ages 16 or older, at a time between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Surgical, procedural, and testing patients may have one support person accompany them as long as they remain in the designated waiting area.

Certain departments, including the Mother-Baby Unit, Critical Care and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, have more specific visitor guidelines that can be found on the Sarasota Memorial Hospital website.

This comes nearly two months after a surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations lead the hospital to limit visitors and suspend non-elective surgeries.

“Having friends and family members at the bedside is an important part of the healing process,” said Lorrie Liang, the hospital's president.“Now that the transmission rate of the virus has declined in our region, we felt we could gradually increase the number of visitors and surgeries, while keeping universal masking and pandemic protocols in place to protect our patients and staff.”

The hospital is still restricting visitors for patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases. There are exceptions for end-of-life situations.