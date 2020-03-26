SARASOTA, Fla. — Have you seen Bruithia Pearson?

The 14-year-old was last seen on Saturday at her home in the 2300 block of Powell Circle.

She was wearing a red shirt with white pants and black Air Max shoes.

Deputies say she's 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office at 941-861-4900 or 942-861-4068.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter