Police release body camera video of arrest in Sarasota park

Police say the situation is the focus of an internal investigation.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department has released body camera video of an arrest made on June 20 in what it's calling "the utmost sense of transparency."

Police say the arrest is the focus of an internal investigation.

The video's release comes after multiple Sarasota community members, including the mom of the man who was arrested, accused two officers of excessive force, according to our news partners at WWSB.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, two officers approached 32-year-old Malcom Johnson at Fredd Atkins Park, according to law enforcement. Officers say they explained to Johnson that he was wanted on a felony arrest warrant out of Manatee County.

Johnson then, according to the department, resisted the officers as they were trying to take him into custody.

The video shows one of the officers grabbing Johnson's ankle and bringing him to the ground. Johnson can be seen grabbing onto a metal fence while repeatedly pleading, "Get off me. Let me up."

Johnson can also be heard shouting "I can't breathe" as the officers put him in handcuffs.

The department says during the arrest, one officer was injured while the other officer had his body-worn camera knocked off. It added that Johnson was eventually taken into custody and brought to one of the officer’s cars.

Sarasota police ask anyone with information about the arrest to contact Sgt. Travis Forrester in the Internal Affairs Unit at 941-263-6027.