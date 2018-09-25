SARASOTA, Fla. -- The Sarasota Police Department has a simple warning to share: Don't drink and drive.

The department shared that message along with a video of a Sept. 22 crash at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Tuttle Avenue. Police say the crash happened because of a driver who was under the influence.

Police say those involved in the crash had minor injuries and the driver was arrested and charged with DUI, DUI with property damage and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sarasota police cited the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, saying "driving under the influence is a deadly epidemic that takes the lives of more than 10,000 people each year."

